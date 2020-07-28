Nasa’s Mars rover Perseverance is designed to search for signs of ancient microbial life and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet. Photo: AP
‘Go for launch’: Nasa’s Perseverance Mars rover comes with helicopter
- Nasa’s Mars rover Perseverance is ready to launch this week, the US space agency said
- It is the summer’s third mission to Mars – after the UAE’s Hope orbiter and China’s Tianwen-1
Topic | Space
