Nasa’s Mars rover Perseverance is designed to search for signs of ancient microbial life and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet. Photo: APNasa’s Mars rover Perseverance is designed to search for signs of ancient microbial life and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet. Photo: AP
‘Go for launch’: Nasa’s Perseverance Mars rover comes with helicopter

  • Nasa’s Mars rover Perseverance is ready to launch this week, the US space agency said
  • It is the summer’s third mission to Mars – after the UAE’s Hope orbiter and China’s Tianwen-1
Updated: 1:39pm, 28 Jul, 2020

