Philanthropist Bill Gates (pictured in October) says an antiviral drug may be developed into a form patients can take closer to the onset of Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: dpaPhilanthropist Bill Gates (pictured in October) says an antiviral drug may be developed into a form patients can take closer to the onset of Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: dpa
Philanthropist Bill Gates (pictured in October) says an antiviral drug may be developed into a form patients can take closer to the onset of Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Bill Gates predicts ‘substantial’ death rate reduction by end of year

  • Gates sees antivirals and various antibodies under development as the most likely drivers in lowering death rates
  • Fatality ratios for most hard-hit countries range from 15 per cent to 1 per cent
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 1:30am, 29 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Philanthropist Bill Gates (pictured in October) says an antiviral drug may be developed into a form patients can take closer to the onset of Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: dpaPhilanthropist Bill Gates (pictured in October) says an antiviral drug may be developed into a form patients can take closer to the onset of Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: dpa
Philanthropist Bill Gates (pictured in October) says an antiviral drug may be developed into a form patients can take closer to the onset of Covid-19 symptoms. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE