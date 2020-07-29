Lobster boats are tied to their moorings at Bailey Island, Maine. A woman was killed near the coast on Monday in a rare unprovoked shark attack. Photo: AP
Great white shark kills US woman in rare attack
- Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, was swimming 9 to 12 metres from shore when she was bitten
- Two kayakers jumped into water to get victim back to shore, but she was pronounced dead at the scene
Topic | Animals
