Lobster boats are tied to their moorings at Bailey Island, Maine. A woman was killed near the coast on Monday in a rare unprovoked shark attack. Photo: APLobster boats are tied to their moorings at Bailey Island, Maine. A woman was killed near the coast on Monday in a rare unprovoked shark attack. Photo: AP
Great white shark kills US woman in rare attack

  • Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, was swimming 9 to 12 metres from shore when she was bitten
  • Two kayakers jumped into water to get victim back to shore, but she was pronounced dead at the scene
Associated Press

Updated: 1:44am, 29 Jul, 2020

