US Attorney General William Barr is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: APUS Attorney General William Barr is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US Attorney General William Barr is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US Attorney General William Barr denies abusing power to boost Donald Trump’s re-election hopes

  • Lawmakers grill top justice official over dispersing of George Floyd protesters in Portland and Washington, accuse him of securing ‘favours’ for president
  • Barr has intervened in several high-profile cases involving people close to Trump, including long-time friend Roger Stone and former adviser Michael Flynn
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:40am, 29 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Attorney General William Barr is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: APUS Attorney General William Barr is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US Attorney General William Barr is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE