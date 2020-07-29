US Attorney General William Barr is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US Attorney General William Barr denies abusing power to boost Donald Trump’s re-election hopes
- Lawmakers grill top justice official over dispersing of George Floyd protesters in Portland and Washington, accuse him of securing ‘favours’ for president
- Barr has intervened in several high-profile cases involving people close to Trump, including long-time friend Roger Stone and former adviser Michael Flynn
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US Attorney General William Barr is sworn in before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP