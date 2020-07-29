The loan will allow Eastman Kodak to launch Kodak Pharmaceuticals, a new arm of the company that will produce critical pharmaceutical components. Photo: AP
Kodak gets US$765 million for drug business, in move to cut US dependence on China and India
- Trump administration has been seeking to bolster ability to produce medicines after coronavirus pandemic exposed reliance on foreign supply chains
- Government loan will allow photo giant to launch pharmaceutical arm
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The loan will allow Eastman Kodak to launch Kodak Pharmaceuticals, a new arm of the company that will produce critical pharmaceutical components. Photo: AP