Harvard professor Charles Lieber (pictured in January) now faces tax charges. Photo: Reuters
Harvard professor Charles Lieber, accused of lying about China ties, faces new tax charges
- Charles Lieber, former chair of Harvard’s chemistry department, is accused of failing to report income he allegedly received from Wuhan University of Technology
- The latest move by the Justice Department to prosecute researchers suspected of hiding their ties to the Chinese government and military
Topic | US-China relations
Harvard professor Charles Lieber (pictured in January) now faces tax charges. Photo: Reuters