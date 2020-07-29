A demonstrator wears a gas mask as federal officers deploy tear gas in Portland. Photo: AP
Portland protest groups sue US over tear gas, rubber bullets
- President Donald Trump has deployed the agents to quell two months of chaotic protests in Portland, Oregon
- Demonstrators have targeted a US courthouse with rocks and fireworks while agents used tear gas, ‘less-lethal’ ammunition
Topic | George Floyd protests
A demonstrator wears a gas mask as federal officers deploy tear gas in Portland. Photo: AP