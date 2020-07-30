Congressman Louie Gohmert speaks during a House panel hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: ReutersCongressman Louie Gohmert speaks during a House panel hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Congressman Louie Gohmert speaks during a House panel hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Republican congressman Louie Gohmert, who refused to wear mask, tests positive for coronavirus

  • Lawmaker was pre-screened before planned Texas trip with Trump
  • Footage shows Gohmert in close contact with Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday, before House panel’s hearing
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 1:42am, 30 Jul, 2020

