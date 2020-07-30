Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFEFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple chief executives face US lawmakers in antitrust showdown

  • Trump threatens to use executive orders against ‘Big Tech’ if Congress fails to ‘bring fairness’ to industry
  • CEOs expected to cite competition from China to push back against allegations that they are too dominant
Reuters
Updated: 2:33am, 30 Jul, 2020

