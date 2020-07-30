Chief medical officer Joseph Varon hugs Christina Mathers, a nurse from his team who became infected with Covid-19, at United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: ReutersChief medical officer Joseph Varon hugs Christina Mathers, a nurse from his team who became infected with Covid-19, at United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US coronavirus death toll hits 150,000, highest in the world by far

  • Outbreak heating up in Midwest, fuelled by young adults heading back to bars, gyms and restaurants
  • Surge accompanied by growing spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories over masks and unproven cures
Associated Press
Updated: 5:58am, 30 Jul, 2020

