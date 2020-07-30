Suspended university professor Simon Ang was indicted in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday. Photo: Washington County Detention Centre via APSuspended university professor Simon Ang was indicted in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday. Photo: Washington County Detention Centre via AP
US professor Simon Ang indicted over China links, faces 44 counts of fraud

  • University of Arkansas academic was suspended and removed from director post after May 8 arrest by federal agents
  • US authorities have been seeking to stem alleged theft of technology and trade secrets by researchers with ties to China
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:32am, 30 Jul, 2020

Suspended university professor Simon Ang was indicted in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday. Photo: Washington County Detention Centre via AP
