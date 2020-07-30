Former US marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers. Photo: Reuters
Former US marine Trevor Reed jailed for nine years in Russia for assaulting two police officers
- Reed pleaded not guilty and his family has raised the alarm over what they say are irregularities in the proceedings
- The case has attracted attention due to the length of the sentence facing Reed and speculation he could become part of a prisoner swap
Topic | Russia
