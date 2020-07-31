A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Nasa’s Perseverance Mars rover takes off in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: Nasa handout via ReutersA United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Nasa’s Perseverance Mars rover takes off in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: Nasa handout via Reuters
Nasa’s Perseverance Mars rover blasts off in search of signs of alien life

  • Mission could pave way for arrival of astronauts on red planet as early as the 2030s
  • Perseverance is headed for unexplored Jezero Crater, riddled with treacherous cliffs, dunes and boulders, to seek ‘holy grail of Mars science’
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:09am, 31 Jul, 2020

