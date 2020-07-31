Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during an event at a hotel in Washington in February 2012. Photo: AFPFormer Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during an event at a hotel in Washington in February 2012. Photo: AFP
Political activist Herman Cain dies after coronavirus fight

  • Cain was briefly a front runner in race for 2012 Republican presidential nomination
  • He had attended Trump’s Tulsa rally in June, two weeks before Covid-19 diagnosis
Updated: 2:06am, 31 Jul, 2020

