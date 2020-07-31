The crowd watches former US president Barack Obama on a huge screen outside during the Celebration of Life Service for civil rights leader John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Barack Obama takes aim at Donald Trump in fiery eulogy for civil rights icon John Lewis
- Funeral for US lawmaker, who played key role in passing 1965 Voting Rights Act, came same day Trump suggested delaying November 3 election
- Obama and fellow ex-presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton bid farewell to congressman who urged young people to get in ‘good trouble’ in name of justice
Topic | Barack Obama
The crowd watches former US president Barack Obama on a huge screen outside during the Celebration of Life Service for civil rights leader John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE