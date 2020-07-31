People line up at a food bank at the Manhattan borough of New York City on July 30, 2020. Photo: ReutersPeople line up at a food bank at the Manhattan borough of New York City on July 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Buddy, the first dog in US to get Covid-19, reportedly dies

  • Buddy the German shepherd became sick in April, around the same time his owner Robert Mahoney was recovering from Covid-19
  • His owners eventually euthanised him on July 11 after he began vomiting blood clots and urinating blood
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:00pm, 31 Jul, 2020

