Anthony Fauci testifies during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing. Photo: AFP
Top US disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci resists Republican effort to turn testimony against protesters
- Appearing in front of a hearing of the US House of Representatives, Fauci would not levy blame at those taking part in the recent Black Lives Matter rallies
- The United States has recorded nearly 1.8 million new Covid-19 cases in July out of its total 4.5 million known infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
