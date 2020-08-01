A man checks his phone during the first night of protests without federal intervention in weeks in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFPA man checks his phone during the first night of protests without federal intervention in weeks in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFP
A man checks his phone during the first night of protests without federal intervention in weeks in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Portland protesters have first night without tear gas as federal agents withdraw

  • Move comes after a deal was struck between Oregon’s governor and US officials to end violence
  • The federal forces were first called in by US President Donald Trump to confront what he called ‘a beehive of terrorists’
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:21am, 1 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man checks his phone during the first night of protests without federal intervention in weeks in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFPA man checks his phone during the first night of protests without federal intervention in weeks in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFP
A man checks his phone during the first night of protests without federal intervention in weeks in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE