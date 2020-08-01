A man checks his phone during the first night of protests without federal intervention in weeks in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFP
Portland protesters have first night without tear gas as federal agents withdraw
- Move comes after a deal was struck between Oregon’s governor and US officials to end violence
- The federal forces were first called in by US President Donald Trump to confront what he called ‘a beehive of terrorists’
Topic | George Floyd protests
A man checks his phone during the first night of protests without federal intervention in weeks in front of the Mark O Hatfield US Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. Photo: AFP