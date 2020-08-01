The breach sparked a massive outcry from Capitol Hill, with lawmakers demanding the social media giant quickly come clean about the circumstances around the hacking. Photo: AP Photo
Florida teen, two others arrested over massive Twitter breach
- The fraudulent scheme hacked Twitter accounts of people like Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Kanye West
- The hacking scheme reaped more than US$100,000 in bitcoin in just one day
