The deal was announced by the US Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defence on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US government set to pay US$2.1 billion to drug giants Sanofi and GSK in coronavirus vaccine deal
- The payment will be enough to cover 50 million people in the US and is part of the White House’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’
- The drug manufacturers are also in talks to to supply up to 300 million doses of the experimental vaccine to the European Union
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
