Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on May 27. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou gave HSBC false assurances about Huawei’s Iran connections, Canadian lawyers say
- Acting on behalf of the US, Canadian lawyers to argue that HSBC relied on a fraudulent pledge that Huawei had severed its relationship with an Iranian supplier
- Huawei CFO is fighting extradition to the United States, which had sanctions in place against business dealings with Iran
Topic | Huawei
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on May 27. Photo: Reuters