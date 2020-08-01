A running shoe and US flag are part of a memorial on the Boston Marathon route in Boston. Photo: AFPA running shoe and US flag are part of a memorial on the Boston Marathon route in Boston. Photo: AFP
US court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

  • Three-judge panel said the judge who presided over the 2013 case did not adequately ensure there was no potential bias in the jurors
  • Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 27, will spend the rest of his life in prison for the terrorist attack that killed three and wounded more than 260
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Updated: 7:08am, 1 Aug, 2020

