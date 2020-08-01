A running shoe and US flag are part of a memorial on the Boston Marathon route in Boston. Photo: AFP
US court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
- Three-judge panel said the judge who presided over the 2013 case did not adequately ensure there was no potential bias in the jurors
- Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 27, will spend the rest of his life in prison for the terrorist attack that killed three and wounded more than 260
Topic | Crime
