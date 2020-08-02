Video-sharing social networking service TikTok and its Beijing-based owner ByteDance Ltd. Photo: Kyodo
TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance offers to divest operation to clinch US deal
- Move comes after US officials have claimed the popular social networking app poses a risk to national security
- Donald Trump said he would issue an order for TikTok to be banned in the United States as early as Saturday
Topic | TikTok
