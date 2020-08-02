Billy McFarland, the promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in New York. Photo: AP Photo
Merchandise from notorious 2017 Fyre Festival scam put up for auction
- 126 items from the festival will be auctioned off, with proceeds going toward the victims of organiser Billy McFarland
- The festival, billed as an ultra-luxurious event, famously fizzled as acts failed to show up and attendees who paid hundreds of dollars for tickets were left disappointed
