US officials say TikTok could be a tool for Chinese intelligence, which the company denies. Photo: APUS officials say TikTok could be a tool for Chinese intelligence, which the company denies. Photo: AP
US officials say TikTok could be a tool for Chinese intelligence, which the company denies. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

TikTok must be sold or blocked in US, says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

  • Trump has said ‘enough’ and will take action ‘in coming days’ over popular Chinese-owned social media app, says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
  • Comments follow reports about negotiations for Microsoft to buy TikTok’s US operations
Topic |   TikTok
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:15am, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US officials say TikTok could be a tool for Chinese intelligence, which the company denies. Photo: APUS officials say TikTok could be a tool for Chinese intelligence, which the company denies. Photo: AP
US officials say TikTok could be a tool for Chinese intelligence, which the company denies. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE