US officials say TikTok could be a tool for Chinese intelligence, which the company denies. Photo: AP
TikTok must be sold or blocked in US, says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- Trump has said ‘enough’ and will take action ‘in coming days’ over popular Chinese-owned social media app, says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Comments follow reports about negotiations for Microsoft to buy TikTok’s US operations
Topic | TikTok
