US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany in July 2017. Photo: Reuters
Angela Merkel can ‘run circles’ around Donald Trump, says president’s niece
- ‘I think he hates that,’ Mary Trump says, adding that uncle’s contentious relationship with Germany is partly due to its powerful woman leader
- Author of tell-all memoir says Donald Trump told Jewish real estate developers he was of Swedish descent, though family hails from Germany and Scotland
