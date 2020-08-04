White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx speaks to the press at the White House in May. Photo: AFPWhite House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator Dr Deborah Birx speaks to the press at the White House in May. Photo: AFP
Trump blasts Deborah Birx after she warns US coronavirus pandemic is ‘extraordinarily widespread’

  • Covid-19 task force coordinator said on Sunday that outbreak was entering ‘new, dangerous phase’
  • President’s attack comes after top White House officials admonished House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for undermining trust in Birx
Updated: 4:15am, 4 Aug, 2020

