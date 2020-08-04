A cast of the Centrosaurus lower leg bone shows disfigurement by aggressive malignant bone cancer. Photo: Mark Crowther handout via Reuters
Dinosaurs got cancer too, 76-million-year-old tumour shows
- Scientists say plant-eating Centrosaurus found in Canada is first known example of one of these ancient reptiles afflicted with the disease
- ‘Gnarly’ growth on animal’s leg bone was larger than an apple
Topic | Science
A cast of the Centrosaurus lower leg bone shows disfigurement by aggressive malignant bone cancer. Photo: Mark Crowther handout via Reuters