Video of the hunt shows a startled elephant facing the hunter, before it took its first bullet to the head. Photo: PETA
American hunter Aaron Raby now PETA target after elephant’s prolonged death in video
- Video released by PETA shows hunter repeatedly shoot elephant in head over period of minutes, causing it distress
- The hunter, who has faced threats and online harassment before, says he ‘didn’t break any law’
