Video of the hunt shows a startled elephant facing the hunter, before it took its first bullet to the head. Photo: PETAVideo of the hunt shows a startled elephant facing the hunter, before it took its first bullet to the head. Photo: PETA
Video of the hunt shows a startled elephant facing the hunter, before it took its first bullet to the head. Photo: PETA
World /  United States & Canada

American hunter Aaron Raby now PETA target after elephant’s prolonged death in video

  • Video released by PETA shows hunter repeatedly shoot elephant in head over period of minutes, causing it distress
  • The hunter, who has faced threats and online harassment before, says he ‘didn’t break any law’
Topic |   Animals
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:02pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Video of the hunt shows a startled elephant facing the hunter, before it took its first bullet to the head. Photo: PETAVideo of the hunt shows a startled elephant facing the hunter, before it took its first bullet to the head. Photo: PETA
Video of the hunt shows a startled elephant facing the hunter, before it took its first bullet to the head. Photo: PETA
READ FULL ARTICLE