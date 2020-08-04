US President Donald Trump brushed off a question about the thousands of US coronavirus deaths with ‘it is what it is’. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump claims coronavirus under control ‘as much as you can’ in US
- Infections continue to surge in the country and dozens of states have had to pause or roll back their reopening plans
- Deaths recently reached a record 1,000 per day even as the president continued to press for US schools to reopen
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump brushed off a question about the thousands of US coronavirus deaths with ‘it is what it is’. Photo: AFP