Residents try to move a downed tree blocking a road in a Brooklyn neighbourhood as Tropical Storm Isaias churns its way up the East Coast. Photo: AFP
More than two million left without power as Tropical Storm Isaias smashes US east coast
- New Jersey was hardest hit in terms of power outages, with at least 1.3 million customers in the dark
- Coastal areas have been warned to expect flooding
