FILE PHOTO: Virgin Atlantic and TUI Airways aircraft are seen at Manchester Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Virgin Atlantic files for US Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in bid to shield assets
- The airline had told a London court it could run of money in September if a restructuring deal is not approved
- A separate action has already been filed in British court
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
