US President Donald Trump pictured in July. Photo: Reuters
Trump campaign sues Nevada to block mail-in ballots, claiming fraud ‘inevitable’ amid coronavirus at-home voting

  • Nevada is among eight states that plan to mail every voter a ballot. Election officials in most of the country have encouraged at-home voting
  • The lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims the Democratic-sponsored legislation will result in ‘inevitable’ voter fraud. Election experts disagree
Reuters
Updated: 11:33pm, 5 Aug, 2020

