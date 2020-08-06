Alex Shin works out at Hone Fitness in Toronto, Ontario, after indoor dining restaurants, gyms and cinemas reopened on July 31. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: East Asians have Toronto’s lowest Covid-19 infection rate. But other Asian groups are suffering badly

  • Toronto’s ethnic Chinese are weathering the epidemic well – yet it’s a much different story for Filipinos, South Asians and all other non-whites
  • Wide disparities are also reflected according to income, with experts suggesting socio-economic factors like racism and poverty are likely at play, not genetics
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:30am, 6 Aug, 2020

