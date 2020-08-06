US President Donald Trump has given TikTok’s Chinese owner until September 15 to sell the app to an American buyer. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

As US broadens TikTok battle, tech firms such as WeChat and Zoom might have to pick sides

  • The Trump administration is making concerted efforts to hamstring all tech firms associated with China for fear they could divert American data to Beijing
  • Forcing ByteDance’s short-video app out of the US market could set a painful precedent for other Chinese technology companies
Topic |   TikTok
Jodi Xu KleinCoco FengTracy Qu
Jodi Xu Klein in New York, Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 9:58pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump has given TikTok’s Chinese owner until September 15 to sell the app to an American buyer. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE