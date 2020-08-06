Prosecutors allege that Graham Ivan Clark was accused of using hijacked Twitter accounts to scam people around the world out of more than US$100,000 in bitcoin. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US court hearing for 17-year-old accused Twitter hacker was hacked with porn

  • Graham Ivan Clark allegedly the mastermind of the scheme that hacked accounts of celebrities and politicians
  • Raunchy images were broadcast into Wednesday’s online hearing, bringing it to an unceremonious end
Topic |   Twitter
Agencies

Updated: 2:54pm, 6 Aug, 2020

