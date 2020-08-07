Twitter’s latest move was announced in a blog post and implied the policy might expand to include more countries. Photo: AFP
Twitter to begin labelling ‘state-affiliated media’
- China Daily’s account one of first to get new tag, along with Russia Today and Sputnik, but not NPR or BBC
- Labels are for outlets linked to governments of countries on UN Security Council, where state ‘exercises control over editorial content’, social media firm says
Topic | Twitter
