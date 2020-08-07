New York State Attorney General Letitia James announces a suit to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
New York sues to break up National Rifle Association, alleging misuse of millions of dollars
- NRA leaders used funds to pay for Bahamas trips, private planes and expensive meals, and to buy silence and loyalty of ex-employees, according to lawsuit
- Mismanagement shaved US$64 million worth of assets off gun organisation’s balance sheet in three years, state attorney general says
