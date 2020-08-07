TikTok says it is working with experts from the US Department of Homeland Security to “protect against foreign influence”. Photo: Reuters
US Senate bans TikTok on government devices
- Popular video-sharing app has come under fire from Trump and US lawmakers because of ownership by China’s ByteDance
- Company also faces outright ban unless it meets September 15 deadline to sell US operations
