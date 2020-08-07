The US State Department invoked a blanket warning against all international travel on March 19 as the Covid-19 pandemic spread. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US lifts global ‘do not travel’ warning

  • State Department returning to country-specific alerts, says conditions no longer warrant blanket advisory
  • Americans, however, still face widespread travel restrictions across the world due to uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in their own country
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:31am, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US State Department invoked a blanket warning against all international travel on March 19 as the Covid-19 pandemic spread. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE