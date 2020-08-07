US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump will slap tariffs on Canada’s aluminium again
- US president’s move reignites tensions with key ally only a month after new North American trade pact took effect
- Canadian exports of the metal will have 10 per cent duty placed on them, after countries fail to reach agreement on quotas
Topic | US-ally trade wars
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AP