US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump will slap tariffs on Canada’s aluminium again

  • US president’s move reignites tensions with key ally only a month after new North American trade pact took effect
  • Canadian exports of the metal will have 10 per cent duty placed on them, after countries fail to reach agreement on quotas
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:59am, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE