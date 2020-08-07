Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: AP
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune tops US$100 billion for first time

  • 36-year-old social media boss becomes world’s third centibillionaire, joining Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
  • Tech founders have accumulated staggering amounts of wealth as coronavirus pandemic drives more people online
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:45am, 7 Aug, 2020

