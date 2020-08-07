Former vice-president Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Trump attacks Biden’s religious faith, claiming he would ‘hurt God’ if elected president
- ‘He’s following the radical-left agenda: take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything,’ Trump said.
- In response, Biden said Trump’s attack was ‘shameful’ and that his Catholic faith had been the bedrock foundation of his life
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
