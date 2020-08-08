Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference in Toronto on Friday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Trump aluminium tariffs: Canada to impose retaliatory duties on US$2.7 billion worth of US goods
- Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland says countermeasures will be put in place by September 16
- Trump claims 10 per cent tax is to protect US industry from ‘surge’ in imports’, while Canada denies any impropriety
Topic | US-ally trade wars
