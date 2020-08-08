Students crowd a hallway at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, on Tuesday. Hannah Watters, 15, was suspended for posting the image online, but the school has since reversed its decision. Photo: Hannah Watters via Twitter/AP
US schools reopen in coronavirus hotspots, only to be hit by outbreaks and quarantines
- Fresh cases are disrupting plans for return to in-person classes, a priority for Trump as he seeks to kick-start economy ahead of election
- Two students suspended after their photos of crowded school hallways become widely shared on Twitter
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Students crowd a hallway at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, on Tuesday. Hannah Watters, 15, was suspended for posting the image online, but the school has since reversed its decision. Photo: Hannah Watters via Twitter/AP