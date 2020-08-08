US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he finishes speaking during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump to try going it alone on coronavirus aid after talks with Congress break down

  • Treasury secretary and White House chief of staff to push for executive orders on unemployment benefits, evictions and other pandemic issues
  • No breakthrough on new Covid-19 legislation after weeks of negotiations
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:33am, 8 Aug, 2020

