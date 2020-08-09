A group of attendees, many not wearing face masks, wait to watch US President Donald Trump hold a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Rich, loud, not wearing masks: Trump golf club members turn news briefing into ‘protest’
- Well-heeled crowd offers cheers and jeers as president says coronavirus pandemic is ‘disappearing’
- Journalist says ‘audience’ is violating social distancing rules, but Trump defends gathering as ‘political activity’ and ‘peaceful protest’
