A group of attendees, many not wearing face masks, wait to watch US President Donald Trump hold a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Rich, loud, not wearing masks: Trump golf club members turn news briefing into ‘protest’

  • Well-heeled crowd offers cheers and jeers as president says coronavirus pandemic is ‘disappearing’
  • Journalist says ‘audience’ is violating social distancing rules, but Trump defends gathering as ‘political activity’ and ‘peaceful protest’
Associated Press
Updated: 1:09am, 9 Aug, 2020

