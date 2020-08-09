US President Donald Trump shows signed executive orders for economic relief during a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress collapse
- Americans unemployed due to pandemic to get extra US$400 a week, down from US$600 in earlier package
- US president’s executive orders also pause collection of payroll taxes, and address issues like evictions and student loan payments
