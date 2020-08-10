Jeffrey Epstein was not a ‘despairing, despondent, suicidal person’, his lawyer says. File photo: AP
Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself one year ago, setting off wave of conspiracy theories and celebrity denials
- Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, after his arrest on renewed sex trafficking charges
- His death triggered a wave of outrage, disappointment, denials and conspiracy theories that continue to this day
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Jeffrey Epstein was not a ‘despairing, despondent, suicidal person’, his lawyer says. File photo: AP