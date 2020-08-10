Vaccine trial volunteer Paulo Roberto Oliveira receives a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital, in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil. Photo: AFP
World nears 20 million coronavirus cases as Dr Anthony Fauci tempers US vaccine optimism
- United States leads world with more than 5 million cases
- Global death toll passes 730,000; UK may scrap daily count
