Vaccine trial volunteer Paulo Roberto Oliveira receives a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital, in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil. Photo: AFP
World nears 20 million coronavirus cases as Dr Anthony Fauci tempers US vaccine optimism

  • United States leads world with more than 5 million cases
  • Global death toll passes 730,000; UK may scrap daily count
Agencies

Updated: 3:15pm, 10 Aug, 2020

